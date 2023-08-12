Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 4.5 %

PAM stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 361,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 254,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 301,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 220,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

