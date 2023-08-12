Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PTN opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

