Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock valued at $67,105,527. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

