Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Down 35.1% in July

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

PCFBY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.