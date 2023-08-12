Oxen Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $10,587.77 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,402.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.83 or 0.00774870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00536776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00060071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00122164 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,263,277 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

