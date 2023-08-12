Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) PT Lowered to $6.00

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s previous close.
Origin Materials Trading Down 16.2 %
NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.22.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.