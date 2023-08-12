Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) PT Lowered to $6.00

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s previous close.

Origin Materials Trading Down 16.2 %

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $359,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

