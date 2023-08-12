Oppenheimer Lowers Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $35.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRDN. Wedbush cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 286,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,042. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $856.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

