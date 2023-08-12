Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $14.44. Ooma shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 45,801 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on OOMA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ooma Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $367.36 million, a PE ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 667,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,606,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 232,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 96.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 156,443 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

