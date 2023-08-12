OMG Network Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $80.36 million and $23.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

