OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.97 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $79.64 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.