Office Properties Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $24.87.
About Office Properties Income Trust
