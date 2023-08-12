ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. ODP’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $32,645.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $32,645.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,897. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ODP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

