Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) PT Raised to $29.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCS. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oculis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oculis

Oculis Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oculis stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Oculis has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth $178,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.