NYM Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, NYM has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $51.62 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 526,234,794.635803 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.16039277 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,135,468.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

