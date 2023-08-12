NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 39232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

