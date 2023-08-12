NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $440.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $15.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,201,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,862,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.42. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

