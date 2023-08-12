NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.28-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.67 million.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.0 %

NV5 Global stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 148.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.