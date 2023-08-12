Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $29.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.03. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

