Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.53. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 40,100 shares traded.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.