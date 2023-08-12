Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.53. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 40,100 shares traded.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.