NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) and Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NuCana has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pardes Biosciences has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NuCana alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and Pardes Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -68.84% -50.88% Pardes Biosciences N/A -43.36% -40.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

26.3% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Pardes Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of NuCana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Pardes Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NuCana and Pardes Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$39.61 million ($0.72) -0.96 Pardes Biosciences N/A N/A -$96.63 million ($1.29) -1.64

Pardes Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NuCana and Pardes Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pardes Biosciences 0 4 0 0 2.00

NuCana presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.79%. Pardes Biosciences has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.88%. Given NuCana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NuCana is more favorable than Pardes Biosciences.

Summary

NuCana beats Pardes Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuCana

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. Its pipeline includes NUC-3373, a chemical entity derived from the nucleoside analog 5-fluorouracil, which is in a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also initiated a randomized Phase 2 study of NUC-3373, in combination with other agents, for the second-line treatment of patients with advanced colorectal cancer; and initiated a Phase 1b/2 modular study of NUC-3373 in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab for patients with advanced solid tumors and in combination with docetaxel for patients with lung cancer. Its pipeline also comprises NUC-7738, a transformation of 3'-deoxyadenosine that is in the Phase 2 part of a Phase 1/2 study in patients with advanced solid tumors which is evaluating NUC-7738 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Pardes Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat and prevent viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.