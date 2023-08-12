Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Novo Nordisk A/S updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $407.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $192.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.8836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

