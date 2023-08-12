Nomura Lowers Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Neutral

Nomura downgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Toray Industries Price Performance
TRYIY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.
About Toray Industries
