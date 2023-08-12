Nomura Lowers Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Neutral

Nomura downgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Toray Industries Price Performance

TRYIY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

