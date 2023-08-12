Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

NOMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 287,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,694. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.