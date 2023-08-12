Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 150,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,024. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.