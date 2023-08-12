Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 854,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,865. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

