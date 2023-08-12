Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

