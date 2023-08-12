Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,730 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $98.37. 3,713,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,137. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

