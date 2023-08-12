Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,977 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 458.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TRV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average is $176.42.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.