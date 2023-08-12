NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. lowered its position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999,150 shares during the period. NextNav comprises approximately 0.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 1.02% of NextNav worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Trading Up 19.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NN traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $4.50. 2,785,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,370. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.83.
Insider Activity at NextNav
In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,962.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,434 shares of company stock worth $121,791. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.