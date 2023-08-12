NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 6,524,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

