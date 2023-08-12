Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NRO stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.44.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
