Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NRO stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

