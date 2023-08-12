Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $128.12 million and $2.22 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,407.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00283353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.00 or 0.00778688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00533815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00121559 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,397,814,358 coins and its circulating supply is 41,791,144,325 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.