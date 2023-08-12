Needham & Company LLC Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $31.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.53.

Get Toast alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares in the company, valued at $72,710,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,710,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,832,506 shares of company stock worth $62,005,159 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.