National Bank Financial Boosts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$8.50

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CWXZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
