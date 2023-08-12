Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,518,182 shares.
Nascent Biotech Trading Down 13.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
