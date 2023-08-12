Murray Stewart Sells 130,056 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $137,859.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.9 %

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

