MTR Co. Limited Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
MTR Price Performance
MTCPY stock remained flat at $12.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. MTR has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.17.
MTR Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTR
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.