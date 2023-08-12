MTR Co. Limited Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

MTR Price Performance

MTCPY stock remained flat at $12.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. MTR has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Get MTR alerts:

MTR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.