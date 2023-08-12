Motco Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Motco trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

