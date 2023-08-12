Motco Sells 1,451 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Motco lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $150,994,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,588. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

