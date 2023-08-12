Motco Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Motco increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

