Motco Has $7.82 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.79. The company had a trading volume of 646,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

