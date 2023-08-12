Motco Buys 35,673 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,946. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

