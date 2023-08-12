Motco Buys 1,380 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Motco increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. 3,630,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

