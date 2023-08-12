Morgan Stanley Raises Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $27.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Organon & Co. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,098 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Organon & Co. by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 56.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 695,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 250,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

