Morgan Stanley Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $27.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 380.95%.

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

