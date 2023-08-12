Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %

MCO opened at $336.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.02 and its 200 day moving average is $318.34. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

