MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 1,863.3% in July

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 1,863.3% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

Shares of MGYOY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Get MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság alerts:

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s payout ratio is -60.23%.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.