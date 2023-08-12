Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

Model N Stock Up 0.1 %

Model N stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 344,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,837 shares of company stock worth $1,163,109. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

