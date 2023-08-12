Mizuho Cuts ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $58.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALE. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.83.

ALE opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

