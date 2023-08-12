Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 3,331 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $34,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $85.58. 775,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,050. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

